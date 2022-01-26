Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team’s training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and the Bulls said he might be able to return sooner with a protective splint. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game, shooting 58.2% from the field. He has played in 31 games during his first season with the Bulls, making eight starts.