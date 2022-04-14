Freeman, Smith key 6-run 8th, Dodgers rally to beat Reds 9-3

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner singled in Freddie Freeman with the go-ahead run and Will Smith added a three-run homer in the eighth inning to rally the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Cincinnati Reds 9-3. The Dodgers played just the second night home opener in Dodger Stadium history. The Dodgers scored six runs in the eighth to break the game open. Freeman was rewarded with chants of “Freddie! Freddie!” as he stood on second base. Reds second baseman Jonathan India left the game with a right hamstring injury in the fifth.