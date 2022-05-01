Arnaus wins Catalunya Championship after dramatic playoff

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Home favorite Adri Arnaus finally won a dramatic playoff to beat Oliver Bekker at the Catalunya Championship and claim his first European tour win. Arnau is from Barcelona in northeast Spain and has often played on the course. He trailed overnight leader Bekker by seven shots at the start of the day. A final round of 7-under 65 pulled him level. In the playoff Arnaus and Becker made par on five trips to the 18th hole. But when they went to the 17th Bekker’s bogey gave Arnaus the title. The 27-year-old Arnaus had previously finished runner-up five times on the European tour. It was his third playoff in a span of seven months.