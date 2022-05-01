Marseille’s lead in race for 2nd shrinks after loss to Lyon

PARIS (AP) — A wasteful Marseille saw its lead in the race for second place shrink to three points after losing to Lyon 3-0 in the French league. The top two French clubs enter the group stage of the Champions League of the lucrative European competition. Marseille should have taken the lead in the first half but Arkadiusz Milik failed to convert two big chances for the hosts. Lyon proved more clinical with goals from Castello Lukeba, Moussa Dembele and Karl Toko Ekambi. Monaco stretched its winning run to seven games to pull within three points of Marseille by downing Angers 2-0.