Horford and Smart cleared to play, White out for Celtics

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Al Horford and Marcus Smart are coming back. And Derrick White headed home early for a good reason. The Boston Celtics have two missing starters back for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against Miami. Smart’s mid-foot sprain has improved to the point where the Celtics said he could play Thursday. Horford was removed from the NBA’s health and safety protocols after getting cleared by test results. And White left Miami early because of the looming birth of a child.