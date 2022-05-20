Fire goalie Slonina to stay with US, rejects Poland invite

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina says he will remain with the U.S. national team program and will turn down an invitation to join Poland. The 18-year-old who is viewed as a potential standout issued a statement on Friday, saying “my heart is American. This country has given me and my family all the opportunities I could ask for.” Slonina was listed on Poland’s 39-man roster earlier this week ahead of next month’s four Nations League matches. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter did not include Slonina on his latest roster.