Firebirds fall 5-1 on the road to Henderson Silver Knights

The Firebirds fell 5-1 to the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday night at Dollar Loan Center.

Connor Carrick scored the lone Firebirds goal in the defeat that dropped the team to a record of 14-9-1-0. It was only the second loss on the road all season for Coachella Valley.

The Firebirds had a goaltending change just 8:31 into the game after Jack LaFontaine left the game with an injury. Cale Morris, who made 43 saves for Coachella Valley in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Colorado, entered in relief.

Cale Morris made 20 saves on 24 shots and suffers the loss. The Firebirds powerplay went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill finished the night 4-for-6. Coachella Valley outshot Henderson 32-30.

See the game’s full box score HERE.

NEXT GAME

The Firebirds take on the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by One Million Strong. It is also Ugly Sweater Night and and the first 6,500 fans in attendance receive a Head Coach Dan Bylsma holiday bobblehead.

