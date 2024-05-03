Fans gather for watch party as Firebirds kick off 2024 Calder Cup playoff run

The Coachella Valley Firebirds officially started their second run at the Calder Cup on Friday, kicking off the first playoff series on the road against the Calgary Wranglers.

The Firebirds had a first-round bye, so it's the beginning of the 2nd round of the playoffs.

The Firebirds lost game 1 by a score of 4-1 after two late empty-net goals.

They'll look to bounce back in Game 2 on Sunday. There will be a watch party at the Spotlight 29 Casino.

News Channel 3's Bianca Ventura was at a fan watch party at Burgers and Beer in Rancho Mirage. Fans were ready to show their support, dressed up in their best Firebirds gear.

Bianca spoke with fans in attendance and even some Firebird's signees.

SERIES SCHEDULE (BEST-OF-5)

Friday, May 3 @ Calgary – 6pm PT

Sunday, May 5 @ Calgary – 3pm PT

Wednesday, May 8 vs. Calgary – 7pm PT

Friday, May 10 vs. Calgary – 7pm PT *if necessary

Sunday, May 12 vs. Calgary – 3pm PT *if necessary

You'll be able to watch Game 3 of the series Wednesday, May 8 at 6:30 PM on News Channel 3.