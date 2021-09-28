Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces retirement

Local Sports Events

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is officially hanging up his gloves.

The eight-division world champion and Philippines senator has announced his retirement from the ring, Pacquiao says: “As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people for supporting Manny Pacquiao. Goodbye boxing.”

To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing. https://t.co/Bde4wO82sA — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) September 29, 2021

The 42-year old made the announcement in a 14-minute video posted on his Facebook page.

Pacquiao finished his 26-year, 72-fight career with 62 wins, eight losses and two draws. Of those 62 wins, 39 were by knockout and 23 by decision.

He won 12 world titles.