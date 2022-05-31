Rafael Nadal advances to French Open semifinals after defeating Novak Djokovic in thriller

By Helen Regan, CNN

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal beat longtime rival and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros early Wednesday to advance to the semifinals at the French Open.

The 59th installment of the storied rivalry between the two all-time tennis greats was another thriller, with Nadal winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4).

The quarterfinal match, which ended after 1 a.m. local time in Paris, lasted more than four hours and was one of the most anticipated of the tournament.

The 35-year-old Spaniard is seeking a record-extending 14th French Open title and also a record-extending 22nd major title.

Nadal will face Alex Zverev of Germany in the semifinals. Zverev, the world No. 3, advanced after besting 19-year-old Spaniard and world No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz in four sets on Tuesday.

In their head-to-head matches, more than any other two men in the sport’s professional era, Nadal has beaten Djokovic 29 times, while Djokovic has won 30.

And during Nadal’s long illustrious career, he has played 113 matches at Roland Garros and won 110 of them. Djokovic is responsible for two of these three defeats in Paris.

