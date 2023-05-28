Skip to Content
Josef Newgarden wins thrilling Indy 500

<i>James Gilbert/Getty Images</i><br/>Drivers vie for position early in Sunday's race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Drivers vie for position early in Sunday's race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
By Ashley R. Williams and Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Josef Newgarden has won the 2023 Indy 500 in a wild finish after three crashes in the last 16 laps. He passed Marcus Ericsson in the final lap.

The Indy 500, named for the number of miles raced to complete the 200 laps, is among the best-attended single-day sporting events in the world.

Known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” the IndyCar Series’ flagship event first took place in 1911.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

