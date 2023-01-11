Most popular boy names in the 90s in California
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Jesse
Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord exists”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,623
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,779 (#110 most common name, -62.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 73,790
#49. Bryan
Bryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,733
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,913 (#106 most common name, -61.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #62
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,706
#48. Eduardo
Eduardo is a name of Spanish origin meaning “wealthy guard”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,878
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,462 (#118 most common name, -65.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #133
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 26,917
#47. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,995
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,090 (#81 most common name, -53.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603
#46. Adrian
Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,067
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,714 (#20 most common name, +20.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #92
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 41,827
#45. Jorge
Jorge is a name of Spanish origin meaning “farmer”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,300
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,787 (#109 most common name, -64.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #117
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 32,535
#44. Victor
Victor is a name of Latin origin meaning “winner or conqueror”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,496
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,499 (#96 most common name, -59.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #93
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 40,904
#43. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,744
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,084 (#36 most common name, -12.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #72
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 54,783
#42. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,027
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,515 (#57 most common name, -39.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706
#41. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,125
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,033 (#65 most common name, -43.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733
#40. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,565
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,933 (#38 most common name, -18.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562
#39. Angel
Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,062
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 16,559 (#18 most common name, +9.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #102
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 36,707
#38. Alejandro
Alejandro is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,082
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,017 (#84 most common name, -60.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #108
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 34,879
#37. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,168
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,137 (#125 most common name, -72.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861
#36. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,598
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,651 (#75 most common name, -57.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120
#35. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,832
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,612 (#25 most common name, -7.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355
#34. Miguel
Miguel is a name of Spanish origin meaning “who is like God?”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,993
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,646 (#76 most common name, -58.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #94
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 40,762
#33. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 16,539
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,491 (#97 most common name, -66.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268
#32. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 18,037
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,453 (#119 most common name, -75.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095
#31. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 18,496
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,233 (#29 most common name, -23.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802
#30. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 19,076
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,875 (#131 most common name, -79.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275
#29. Carlos
Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 19,141
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,262 (#61 most common name, -56.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #71
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,012
#28. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 19,410
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,110 (#164 most common name, -84.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198
#27. Jesus
Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to deliver”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 20,555
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,436 (#48 most common name, -54.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #79
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 48,848
#26. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 21,305
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,839 (#87 most common name, -72.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220
#25. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 21,783
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,625 (#94 most common name, -74.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292
#24. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 22,262
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,253 (#28 most common name, -36.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926
#23. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 22,398
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,240 (#62 most common name, -63.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101
#22. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 23,664
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,664 (#92 most common name, -76.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108
#21. Luis
Luis is a name of German origin meaning “famous warrior”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 23,723
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,190 (#50 most common name, -61.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 64,540
#20. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 24,377
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,157 (#73 most common name, -70.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430
#19. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 24,974
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,662 (#6 most common name, -9.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922
#18. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 25,368
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,183 (#40 most common name, -55.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036
#17. Juan
Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 26,006
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,603 (#56 most common name, -66.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,752
#16. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 28,187
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,562 (#46 most common name, -66.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398
#15. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 28,590
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,558 (#35 most common name, -56.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206
#14. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 29,230
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,381 (#2 most common name, -13.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377
#13. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 29,508
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,009 (#53 most common name, -69.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308
#12. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 30,454
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,950 (#43 most common name, -67.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195
#11. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 31,489
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,787 (#24 most common name, -53.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696
#10. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 35,046
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,785 (#32 most common name, -60.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464
#9. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 36,014
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,286 (#27 most common name, -60.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139
#8. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 37,742
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,669 (#5 most common name, -39.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639
#7. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 38,577
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,280 (#17 most common name, -55.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884
#6. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 39,511
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19,700 (#8 most common name, -50.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192
#5. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 42,237
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,875 (#11 most common name, -55.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651
#4. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 44,956
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,925 (#31 most common name, -69.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231
#3. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 46,331
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,032 (#34 most common name, -71.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 118,861
#2. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 49,790
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 24,505 (#3 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
California
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 54,739
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,952 (#14 most common name, -67.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360
