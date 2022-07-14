

Nippon Television Network (NTV)

Best anime movies of all time

A screengrab of a scene from “Princess Mononoke”



Touchstone Pictures

#25. The Wind Rises (2013)

A screengrab of a scene from “The Wind Rises”



Nippon Television Network (NTV)

#24. Porco Rosso (1992)

A screengrab of a scene from “Porco Rosso”



Fox International Productions

#23. Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018)

A screengrab of a scene from “Dragon Ball Super: Broly”



Chiyoko Commitee

#22. Millennium Actress (2001)

A screengrab of a scene from “Millennium Actress”



Madhouse

#21. Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

A screengrab of a scene from “Tokyo Godfathers”



Destination Films

#20. Cowboy Bebop: The Movie (2001)

A screengrab of a scene from “Cowboy Bebop: The Movie”



Nippon Television Network (NTV)

#19. Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

A screengrab of a scene from “Kiki’s Delivery Service”



Production I.G.

#18. Ghost in the Shell 2.0 (2008)

A screengrab of a scene from “Ghost in the Shell 2.0”



Studio Khara Digital-bu

#17. Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance (2009)

A screengrab of a scene from “Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance”



Manga Entertainment

#16. Ghost in the Shell (1995)

A screengrab of a scene from “Ghost in the Shell”



ABC Animation

#15. I Want to Eat Your Pancreas (2018)

A screengrab of a scene from “I Want to Eat Your Pancreas”



Movic

#14. Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion (1997)

A screengrab of a scene from “Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion”



Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

#13. Perfect Blue (1997)

A screengrab of a scene from “Perfect Blue”



Studio Ghibli

#12. Castle in the Sky (1986)

A screengrab of a scene from “Castle in the Sky”



Hakuhodo

#11. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

A screengrab of a scene from “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind”



TMS Entertainment

#10. Akira (1988)

A screengrab of a scene from “Akira”



Madhouse

#9. Wolf Children (2012)

A screengrab of a scene from “Wolf Children”



ABC Animation

#8. A Silent Voice: The Movie (2016)

A screengrab of a scene from “A Silent Voice: The Movie”



Nibariki

#7. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

A screengrab of a scene from “My Neighbor Totoro”



Ufotable

#6. Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (2020)

A screengrab of a scene from “Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train”



Mitsubishi

#5. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

A screengrab of a scene from “Howl’s Moving Castle”



East Japan Marketing & Communications Inc.

#4. Your Name. (2016)

A screengrab of a scene from “Your Name.”



Nippon Television Network (NTV)

#3. Princess Mononoke (1997)

A screengrab of a scene from “Princess Mononoke”



Studio Ghibli

#2. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

A screengrab of a scene from “Grave of the Fireflies”



Nippon Television Network (NTV)

#1. Spirited Away (2001)

A screengrab of a scene from “Spirited Away”