10 of the most popular types of items on baby registries

Preparing for the arrival of a baby can be an exciting yet challenging time for expecting parents. With a vast array of baby products on the market, it is often difficult to know what you really need to buy and what you can live without.

Curated compiled the most wished-for items on popular baby registries to identify common needs for expecting parents. Most of the categories identified are considered to be essentials, with toys as the only non-essential category making the top 10.

Three-quarters of parents-to-be set up a baby registry, according to a March 2022 survey conducted by Everyday Health Group. Results suggest that expecting parents are creating registries and buying items earlier than in years past due to supply chain issues from the COVID-19 pandemic. Most (84%) are also focusing their registries on essential items rather than things they want but won’t use as much. Requests for items related to feeding, such as breast pumps, are on the rise, for example.

Keep reading to discover 10 of the most popular items on baby registries today.



Mobility items

Traveling with a baby—whether around town or long distance—is much easier with the right accessories, making items such as strollers and car seats baby registry staples.

Some parents opt for all-in-one travel systems, which feature car seats that easily pop out and clip into matching strollers, while others choose separate pieces. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is a great resource to help select a safe car seat.

Baby carriers that adults can wear are also a popular registry choice, as they provide a hands-free way to carry a child while completing tasks around the house or staying active outside. There are many baby carrier options on the market, ranging from wraps and slings to front-facing or backpack-style carriers.



Pacifiers

There has been much discussion in recent years about the pros and cons of pacifiers, yet they remain one of the most popular items on baby registries. Pacifiers are not typically a problem unless they after 3 years old, according to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. The Mayo Clinic reports many positives of using pacifiers: They promote self-soothing, help babies fall asleep, and may even decrease the risk of sudden infant death syndrome.

Pacifiers come with many options for expecting parents to choose from. They are made specifically for different ages, for breastfed and bottle-fed babies, derived from natural or synthetic materials, and can be used with or without clips. Each baby has unique preferences, so expecting parents may choose to include a variety of pacifiers on their registries.



Breastfeeding items

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention promotes breastfeeding for parents who are able due to the many health benefits. Babies who are breastfed have a lower risk of health issues such as SIDS, diabetes, asthma, and ear infections, while breastfeeding mothers have a lower risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, hypertension, and diabetes.

For those who breastfeed, there are many supplies to help ease the process. Nursing bras allow easy access for feedings while nursing covers provide privacy in public settings. To increase comfort, there are nursing pillows to support the baby while feeding, nursing pads to absorb milk that may leak, and creams to heal dry or cracked nipples. Many breastfeeding parents also choose to pump, which increases flexibility with feedings, so breast pumps, milk storage bags or containers, and cooler bags are helpful items to add to registries.



Nursery

When it comes to nurseries, there are countless items expecting parents may put on baby registries.

Cribs, bassinets, changing tables, and rocking chairs are some of the most frequently used pieces of nursery furniture. Video monitors allow parents to keep a close eye on their babies, offering features such as zoom lenses and access via mobile apps, while audio-only baby monitors are still available as well.

Using a cool-mist humidifier in the nursery can help with congestion and dry skin during the winter months. (A warm-mist humidifier could potentially cause burns if children get too close). And let’s not forget decor: Items such as wall art, curtains, and rugs can help complete the nursery, making it comfortable and inviting for babies and parents.



Toys

Baby toys aren’t just for fun—they’re also critical tools for a child’s development. Playing helps children grow mentally, physically, and socially.

The best toys are those that encourage interactions and build relationships with caregivers, according to a 2019 report by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The AAP also recommends more traditional physical toys while limiting screen time and electronics. This means toys like play mats and play gyms, push and pull toys, and dolls or stuffed animals are all great options that encourage positive interactions between babies and caregivers. Expecting parents may also add classic toys to their baby registries, such as rattles, blocks, stacking toys, cars and trucks, and bouncers.



Bath time

Newborns don’t need a bath every day because it can dry out their skin, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Around three baths per week are recommended, though, so expecting parents still need to stock up on bath time products.

Gentle baby soaps and shampoos, washcloths, and towels are baby registry essentials. An infant bathtub can be helpful to hold small babies upright for bathing on the counter or within a larger bathtub. And don’t forget unscented baby lotion for after the bath.



Feeding

Feeding-related items are used frequently every single day, so it’s no surprise they are one of the top categories on baby registries. For parents who pump breast milk or use formula, bottles are an essential registry item. Medline Plus offers some helpful tips on how to choose the right bottles and nipples for your baby.

To keep from making a mess, burp cloths and bibs are must-have registry items, as well. Many expecting parents request bottle warmers for a faster, easier way to warm bottles than on the stove. Cleaning products, such as bottle brushes and specially designed bottle drying racks, may also help make parents’ lives easier.



Health and wellness

Health and wellness items are popular and practical additions to baby registries. Being prepared in advance eliminates the need for parents to run to the store when an unexpected issue arises. For problems with sensitive skin, many expecting parents add diaper rash creams and ointments to their registries.

For potential colds or illnesses, it is good to have thermometers on hand, nasal aspirators, and a selection of baby medications for issues like pain, fever, and gas. Other key items include first aid kits and teething and oral hygiene products, which have increased in popularity on baby registries by nearly 20% from 2020 to 2022, according to Everyday Health Group’s survey.



Diapering

Diapers are pricey but necessary when you have a baby, which makes them a commonly selected item for registries. Whether the expecting parents prefer cloth diapers or the disposable variety, stocking up in advance is a wise move.

Most registries also include baby wipes, which are used in high volume daily. Many expecting parents select a comfortable changing pad for the changing table in the nursery and decorative covers that can be easily cleaned. For venturing outside the home, diaper bags—which typically include portable changing pads—are essential to help tote around all the necessary baby supplies.



Sleep items

There are many products on the market to help your baby sleep more comfortably. Parents should follow certain crib safety tips, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Safe sleeping items often found on baby registries include fitted sheets for cribs and bassinets, wearable blankets and sleep sacks, and swaddle blankets and swaddle wraps. It’s always a good idea to use a mattress pad cover underneath crib sheets and bassinet sheets to help protect the mattress from accidents. Sound machines have also become a popular registry item in recent years, as the soft noise can be quite soothing for babies.

This story originally appeared on Curated and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.