Most expensive homes for sale in Los Angeles

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Los Angeles, California, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Los Angeles below:

#10. 9402 Beverly Crest Dr, Beverly Hills ($55,525,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 24,370 square feet; $2,278 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 1251 Tower Grove Dr, Beverly Hills ($58,000,000)

– 9 bedrooms; 12 bathrooms; 14,500 square feet; $4,000 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 300 Stone Canyon Rd, Los Angeles ($59,500,000)

– 8 bedrooms; 13 bathrooms; 17,600 square feet; $3,380 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 271 S Mapleton Dr, Los Angeles ($64,950,000)

– 8 bedrooms; 12 bathrooms; 31,450 square feet; $2,065 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 133 S Mapleton Dr, Los Angeles ($65,000,000)

– 9 bedrooms; 14 bathrooms; 30,000 square feet; $2,166 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 10697 Somma Way, Los Angeles ($78,000,000)

– 8 bedrooms; 21 bathrooms; 41,000 square feet; $1,902 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 1525 San Vicente Blvd, Santa Monica ($79,000,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 13 bathrooms; 22,640 square feet; $3,489 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 2571 Wallingford Dr, Beverly Hills ($85,000,000)

– 12 bedrooms; 24 bathrooms; 38,000 square feet; $2,236 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 10250 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles ($85,000,000)

– 17 bedrooms; 25 bathrooms; 30,000 square feet; $2,833 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 908 Bel Air Rd, Los Angeles ($99,000,000)

– 9 bedrooms; 20 bathrooms; 34,000 square feet; $2,911 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

