Biggest blown leads by the Los Angeles Chargers

When the Cincinnati Bengals blew a 4-point lead over the Los Angeles Rams with 1:25 left in the 2022 Super Bowl, crushing though it was for Cincy fans, it fell far short of the biggest blown lead in Super Bowl history. That dubious honor falls to the 25-point margin the Atlanta Falcons gave up to the New England Patriots five years earlier. Nor did it come close to the record 32-point blown lead in one particular 1993 NFL playoff game. (Is that one on this list? You bet it is.)

Any time your favorite team blows a lead, it’s heartbreaking. On the flip side, nothing is more thrilling than seeing your squad come back from a seemingly insurmountable deficit to take the win. Every football fan has certainly been on both sides of that equation, but it’s those blown leads, those wasted advantages, that linger in the heart and mind and draw up calls for tougher effort and smarter play-calling in post-game press conferences.

To that end, OLBG researched details on the biggest blown lead by the Los Angeles Chargers and ranked them by just how crushing the comeback was. In the case of a tie, rank was awarded to the most recent game.

The 2022 Super Bowl stung and astounded in equal measure. As a very recent example of the kind of roughshod, take-it-in-the-teeth result every team in the league has faced, for good or ill, its memory serves as a good appetizer to this list of each team’s worst (or best, depending on your allegiance) day.

#15. San Diego Chargers vs. Houston Texans (9/9/2013)

– Blown lead: 21

– Final score: Houston Texans 31, San Diego Chargers 28

#14. San Diego Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (9/11/2016)

– Blown lead: 21

– Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 33, San Diego Chargers 27

#13. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos (11/1/2020)

– Blown lead: 21

– Final score: Denver Broncos 31, Los Angeles Chargers 30

#12. San Diego Chargers vs. Los Angeles Raiders (11/22/1982)

– Blown lead: 24

– Final score: Los Angeles Raiders 28, San Diego Chargers 24

#11. San Diego Chargers vs. Denver Broncos (10/15/2012)

– Blown lead: 24

– Final score: Denver Broncos 35, San Diego Chargers 24