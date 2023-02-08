Haus of Pizza hosting fundraiser in support of Ukraine

Haus of Pizza, Ukrainian and Italian restaurant is hosting fundraiser in support of Ukraine Wednesday evening.

The event will help raise funds to provide generators, heating stoves, food assistance, and medical care to those displaced by the war.

You can reserve your spot at today's dinner by contacting William and Kelly Smyth by emailing westover@msn.com or through call or text at 510-677-7209.

Date/Time: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Where: Haus of Pizza, Palm Desert

Cost: $50 per person

Includes: Ukrainian Fundraiser, Dinner, Wine, Speakers

Tune in at 5 and 6 tonight to learn more about this fundraiser and the organizers.