Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 5:51 AM
Published 7:54 PM

N. Indian Canyon Drive remains closed through the Whitewater wash due to flooding

North Indian Canyon Drive remained closed to traffic Monday morning due to flooding.

The normally busy roadway was closed Saturday morning, according to Palm Springs Police.  

Just before 7:30 a.m., city officials announced that N. Indian Canyon Drive was closed from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue.

Some alternate routes included Date Palm, Vista Chino, Highway 111, and Gene Autry Trail.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this closure.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Kristen Outlaw

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content