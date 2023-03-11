N. Indian Canyon Drive remains closed through the Whitewater wash due to flooding

North Indian Canyon Drive remained closed to traffic Monday morning due to flooding.

The normally busy roadway was closed Saturday morning, according to Palm Springs Police.

Just before 7:30 a.m., city officials announced that N. Indian Canyon Drive was closed from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue.

Some alternate routes included Date Palm, Vista Chino, Highway 111, and Gene Autry Trail.

