Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 9:53 PM

Water rescue team helps to bring person to safety

CAL FIRE

There was a water rescue Saturday evening in Gilman Hot Springs, which is north of San Jacinto.

It was reported around 5:00 p.m. at Bridge Street at Gilman Springs Road.

Cal Fire said a vehicle was stranded in two feet of flowing water with one person inside.

The water rescue team was able to walk the person out of the flooded area.

The person was reportedly evaluated but declined further medical care.

CHP officers closed Bridge Street between Ramona Expressway and Gilman Springs Road due to flooding from the San Jacinto river.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Kristen Outlaw

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content