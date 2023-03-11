Water rescue team helps to bring person to safety

There was a water rescue Saturday evening in Gilman Hot Springs, which is north of San Jacinto.

It was reported around 5:00 p.m. at Bridge Street at Gilman Springs Road.

Cal Fire said a vehicle was stranded in two feet of flowing water with one person inside.

The water rescue team was able to walk the person out of the flooded area.

The person was reportedly evaluated but declined further medical care.

CHP officers closed Bridge Street between Ramona Expressway and Gilman Springs Road due to flooding from the San Jacinto river.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.