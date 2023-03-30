Locals react to all-new ‘Power Trip’ music festival coming to the desert

Calling all hard rock fans, the wait is over! The all-new Power Trip music festival is bringing some of the world's legendary metal and rock powerhouses to the desert. The three-day music festival has headliners like Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, and Metallica.

The festival is set to happen on October 6, 7, and 8 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. It's at the same location where Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival happen.

Jonathan Lopez works at Round Table Pizza in Indio near the festival grounds and said he is excited for the boost in customers.

"If it focuses on rock, that should be huge-- huge for the valley!" said Lopez. "If it's going to be as big as Coachella and Stagecoach is going to be great for business. We'll look forward to seeing new people come to the shop."

Arlane Rivera works at the ice cream shop La Michoacana Real where many festival-goers usually go.

"I think that's great, personally, that kind of music I love. Secondly, business-wise, it's going to bring in more business, of course. So that's awesome," said Rivera.

But with music festivals comes the usual surge in traffic and visitors.

"It helps the City of Indio as in, like, it makes money and produces revenue and but also creates a lot of, like, it gets hectic with a lot of people," said valley resident Juan Velazco. "I'm still gonna go and rock and roll and bring it on."

Some people hope the new festival is here to stay.

"I hope it becomes its own thing. Like, outside of the Coachella and like Stagecoach, and becomes like an every year thing. You know, it'll be cool. Something new look to look forward to," said Lopez.

People can now register for access to tickets. Ticket sales officially start April 6 at 10 a.m. PDT. Ticket sales are only available for those who register through Power Trip's website.

Once registered with your mobile number and email, the festival website says it will send you an exclusive code and link to buy tickets before they go on sale.

A single wristband will give access to the shows for all three days. The price for a general admission ticket starts at $599 plus fees. There is a payment plan available.

Different types of tickets are available, such as reserved floor seats and the pit. You can head to Power Trip's website to learn more about ticket prices and hotel and VIP packages.