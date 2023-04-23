Watch out for snakes! Tips to stay safe

As temperatures rose in the Coachella Valley, the Indio Police Department asked the public to be wary of snakes.

The department shared photos online of officers coaxing out a baby bull snake. Officers named it Herbert and said it was safely relocated.

Some tips for snake safety:

-Be mindful of where you walk/hike as snakes are expected to be in open areas.

-Wear boots while out hiking.

-Stay on well-used trails.

-Keep your dogs on leashes.

-Check your walls/doorways.