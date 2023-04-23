Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 10:49 PM
Published 10:32 PM

Watch out for snakes! Tips to stay safe

As temperatures rose in the Coachella Valley, the Indio Police Department asked the public to be wary of snakes.

The department shared photos online of officers coaxing out a baby bull snake. Officers named it Herbert and said it was safely relocated.

Some tips for snake safety:

-Be mindful of where you walk/hike as snakes are expected to be in open areas.

-Wear boots while out hiking.

-Stay on well-used trails.

-Keep your dogs on leashes.

-Check your walls/doorways.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content