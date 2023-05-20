Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center starts ‘Small Business Saturdays’ to support entrepreneurs

The Coachella Valley Women's Business Center held their first 'Small Business Saturday' in Palm Desert Saturday morning.

Their organization is aimed at helping encourage women entrepreneurship says Jasmine Gudino, Interim Project Director at the CVWBC.

"Our passion and our mission is to really promote and celebrate small business," adds Gudino.

The Coachella Valley Women's Business Center helps equip countless women with resources to start and sustain a small business.

Saturday morning's small business fair featured a variety of vendors selling jewelry, makeup, accessories, treats and more.

Jenny Lopez, owns a candle business, 'Heaven Scent Shop' and was able to grow her store with the help of the CVWBC.

"I have customers, over 1000 customers from Australia, France, Spain, all over the U.S., Central and South America," says Lopez.

Lopez received training to help her apply and qualify for the 'California Dream Fund' a grant aimed towards helping small businesses.

"They basically took me by the hand in a journey of going from a being a consumer to be a business owner," says Lopez.

The CVWBC offers a variety of resources to help women manage different aspects of their business from marketing, finance, to HR.

"Support Small business, if you have a friend, if you have a family member that has a business and they're struggling, please send them our way because we don't want to be the best kept secret," says Gudino.

The Coachella Valley Women's Business Center is hoping to host more 'Small Business Saturdays' each quarter.