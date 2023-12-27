Ebony Alert becomes law in 2024. Here’s what to know

On January 1, a New California law protecting Black youth will go into effect.

The law creates an emergency alert system, similar to a Silver Alert or an Amber Alert, that aim to help find missing Black youth between the ages of 12 and 25.

Black people make up 13% of the U.S. population. According to the Black and Missing Foundation, nearly 40% of missing persons cases are people of color.

Ebony Alerts can be activated by the California Highway Patrol upon request from local law enforcement.



The alert system can use highway signs, television, radio, and social media to spread information about missing Black youth.

The new law and alert system are designed to call attention to missing Black youth through media and alerts. The objective is to bring public awareness to missing persons and help identify them.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 to hear from Black activists about how this new law can foster safety in their communities.