Galleri Classic returns to Mission Hills amid stellar player field

Today marks the second round of play at the Galleri Classic's Pro-Am event.

On Thursday, the three-round competition begins.

Defending champ David Thoms will tee off alongside current Charles Schwab Cup leader Steven Alker.

Also in the competition are legends like Joe Durant, Stephen Ames, Steve Stricker, and Jerry Kelly.

The player field includes 19 PGA Tour major winners and 25 PGA Tour Champions major winners.

The purse at the Galleri Classic is $2.2 million, and the winner will leave with $330,000.

This competition wraps up the West Coast swing of the PGA Champions Tour.

The fan experience at the Galleri Classic has received great reviews.

At Mission Hills Country Club, you can watch golf's legends up close along the ropes.

The fan zone offers food, drinks, and other exciting activities.

Tickets to the event are available for purchase here.