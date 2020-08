7-Day Forecast

An Excessive Heat Watch (to become a warning tomorrow) is now in place for the Coachella Valley as highs are expected to remain nearly 10 degrees above normal through Thursday.

The heat will continue to be the biggest issue in the forecast through midweek before we cool off into the weekend.

Dew points and humidity values are dropping and should feel significantly drier by later today.

Highs also give us some relief as we move into the weekend!