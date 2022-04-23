Mild weekend, midweek warm-up

Temperatures are expected to hang in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend, making for comfortable conditions for the second weekend of Coachella Festival. Winds are set to remain light and breezy with plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week, a ridge of high pressure builds, bringing temperatures close to the triple digits by Tuesday. After, more troughing, allowing for increased winds for the middle and end of next week. Onshore winds will bring cooler temperatures, but we'll likely still remain above normal in the low 90s for daytime high temperatures.

A few more clouds start the upcoming workweek, but dry, sunny conditions are expected over the forecast period. Overnight low temperatures will only drop to the 60s over the next 7 days.