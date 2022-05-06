Triple digits and increasing winds

Temperatures are expected to reach the century mark again as we close the workweek. Most of the day will be spent in the 90s. In the days to come, a trough of low pressure begins to move over the region, increasing winds and filtering in cooler air.

Gusty onshore winds arrive by Friday night and strengthen through the weekend. Here's a preview of how Saturday evening may shape up.

In anticipation of stronger winds, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory over several days for the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas. This is set to begin locally at noon Saturday and continue through Monday at 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Red Flag Warning for areas of the High Desert on Saturday and Sunday. Dry conditions paired with strong winds and warm temperatures continue to increase the threat of potential fire activity. Outdoor burning is not recommended during this time.

Following consecutive windy days, temperatures fall down to the lower end up the 80s and even upper 70s by the middle of next week. Overnight low temperatures drop to the mid-50s.