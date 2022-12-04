Cooler, windier week ahead

Sunday remains mild around the Coachella Valley, but a long trough of low pressure is settling in for the upcoming week. Locally, this will mean cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. To the west of us, scattered showers are expected with occasional snow showers for area mountains. This pattern will continue off and on for much of the week ahead. Here's a sampling from Tuesday morning.

The greatest impact around our area will be increasing winds. An onshore flow develops today, sending stronger gusts through the San Gorgonio Pass. Winds will strengthen Monday morning, remaining breezy for the days ahead. As of now, the National Weather Service has not issued any advisories or warnings in association with winds.

As onshore winds move through the area, much cooler air is delivered to the Coachella Valley. Temperatures will sink 5-10° below seasonable averages for this time of year, resulting in daytime high temperatures in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.