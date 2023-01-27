Comfortable temperatures through Saturday with the chance of showers on Monday

We're seeing fair and comfortable conditions Friday and Saturday. Come Sunday and Monday we'll start to see a cold storm system start to move into the valley bringing potential rain and wind, along with possible snowfall in our mountain areas.

Winds have calmed down significantly compared to what we saw earlier this week. We shouldn't see anything above 15 mph throughout the day.

Make sure to enjoy those seasonable temperatures Friday and Saturday. We're seeing numbers near 70 degrees with sunny skies and clear conditions throughout the night.

Temperatures will starts to cool down come Sunday as that cold storm system brings breezy conditions and the chance of showers on Monday.

