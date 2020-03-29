Below normal today with breezy winds

7-Day Forecast

Yesterday, the high temperature in Palm Springs was 74°. The normal for this time of year is 81°. A weak trough of low pressure will drop southeast today along the central coast and swing inland over Southern California tonight.

This will keep temperatures similar to yesterday, 5°-10° below seasonal. Winds will also increase from the west/northwest 15-20 mph with gusts reaching to 40 mph for more wind prone areas, including the mountains. With this trough, there will also be a chance for light precipitation. Precipitation chances will remain for mountains and areas west. The elevation for any snowfall will be 6,000 ft, leaving a minimal impact.

Today and Monday will be the only below and near seasonal average. By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. This will be the first time in weeks temperatures have climbed above average for many areas.