Dangerous heat is expected throughout the weekend

KESQ Weather Video

Friday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 111°. Temperatures will continue to heat up through the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure to the east will bring the heat west. The average for Saturday is 107° with 108° by Sunday. Temperatures will warm up to the point of being close to record breaking heat. The record temperature on Saturday is 121° from 1958. The record temperature on Sunday is 120° from 1985. Sunday we will be closest to record temperatures.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and goes through 8 p.m. Monday. Dangerously hot conditions are expected with temperatures reaching to 118° for many locations. It will not be unusual for a few locations to even reach higher than that.

Surrounding areas, including our local mountains will also feel the heat. Though, it will not be as extreme as the valley floor, temperatures are still expected to reach into the triple digits. A Heat Advisory is in place for areas highlighted in orange 10 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Remember all those tips to stay safe in the heat as temperatures climb this weekend:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Stay away from alcohol or caffeine as it dehydrates your body

Wear light colored clothing

Wear loose fitting clothing

Apply sunscreen regularly

Take frequent breaks in the shade

Check on family members and neighbors

Watch for heat related illness

Never leave children or pets unattended inside of a closed vehicle

Above are the different ways to spot heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If you are experiencing symptoms of heat stroke, call 911.