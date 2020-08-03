Hot for now; relief arrives midweek

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 112° this afternoon -- two degrees cooler than yesterday.

The ridge of high pressure that's been bringing the heat since last week is beginning to weaken and will continue to do so as a trough of low pressure arrives from the northwest.

As the trough moves in, temperatures will cool to seasonal averages by Wednesday with further cooling in the forecast for Thursday.

Looking to the east coast, Isaias is becoming more organized and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane tonight in northeastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina.