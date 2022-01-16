Spotty showers followed by sunshine

The weekend is closing out with mild conditions and partly cloudy skies. Looking ahead to the start of this next week, a trough of low pressure is expected to move in over Southern California. The impact will be spotty showers around the Coachella Valley and increased winds between 15-25 mph for some cities.

KESQ

The latest model data indicates chances for precipitation increasing after 5 pm on Monday and continuing through the overnight hours until Tuesday morning. Overall rainfall totals indicate minimal accumulation with a larger focus on areas west of the Coachella Valley and higher elevations.

KESQ

Following chances for rain early in the week, a ridge of high pressure will build over the region. This will bring warmer, drier air and more sunshine across our area. Temperatures remain in the 70s with most overnight lows in the 50s.