More wind and warmer temperatures ahead

Winds are increasing through the San Gorgonio Pass Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 10 p.m. to account for gusty conditions. Blowing sand and dust is likely to continue during this time. Winds are expected to weaken through the overnight hours and increase again Monday evening.

KESQ

Lighter winds Monday morning will ease conditions for drivers traveling out of the valley. Morning temperatures will quickly climb to the 80s, with daytime high temperatures in the 90s.

KESQ

Dry air continues to filter into Southern California for the upcoming week. Sunny skies stick around over the next 7 days with no sign of precipitation in sight over this forecast period.

KESQ

A ridge of high pressure is expected to boost temperatures into the triple digits by Thursday and Friday. Overnight low temperatures are likely to warm to the 70s during this time.