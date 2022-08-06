Drier conditions Saturday, more storm chances ahead

Dry air continues to push into Southern California Saturday, bringing dew points into the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures have hung around 110° for much of the afternoon. Dry air generally warms much quicker than when conditions are muggy.



While we've enjoyed a slight reprieve from humidity, more moisture is set to return tomorrow. It's possible we may see higher elevation storms develop for the High Desert and area mountains. Chances for possible storms increase Monday through Wednesday, as monsoonal flow grips the region.

Additional moisture and cloud cover will bring our temperatures down for the upcoming workweek. Overnight low temperatures will stay in the mid-80s.