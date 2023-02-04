Wind Advisory for Coachella Valley Sunday

Onshore winds are expected to strengthen overnight from Saturday to Sunday, with gusty and dusty conditions possible locally. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory starting at 10 a.m. tomorrow ahead of these changes. During this time, westerly winds may strengthen between 25-35 mph with peak wind gusts in wind prone areas like the San Gorgonio Pass up to 55 mph.

Here's a look at expected conditions Sunday night. Following these winds, a weaker Santa Ana wind flow is expected to develop for the start of the work week as high pressure begins to build.

While windy conditions are expected throughout the day, temperatures remain around seasonable in the low 70s for daytime highs. Warmer temperatures are expected with the incoming ridge of high pressure by the middle of the week. Mid 70s are expected by Wednesday.