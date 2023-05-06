Skip to Content
Warmer for the weekend

It's a great weekend to spend time outdoors as temperatures rise back into the 80s after a brief dip into the 70s this week. Heavier cloud cover is expected by this afternoon but conditions will remain dry and warm through the the weekend.

Breezy conditions will remain a factor through the weekend. Strongest gusts are expected near the interstate, with wind speeds between 20-30 mph and gusts around 30-40 mph. There are no watches or warning posted at this time.

This weekend's warming trend will continue into next week as temperatures hit the 90s by Monday! An incoming low pressure system will usher in more wind and cooler temperatures by the middle of the week before conditions begin to warm back up.

