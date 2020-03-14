Dry and below normal for the desert this weekend

7-Day Forecast

Conditions will stay dry and below normal for the Coachella Valley this weekend, but changes are on the way.

This area of low pressure to the north is sweeping in cooler air. It is also keeping showers in the forecast for our mountains and areas west. If you are traveling out of the desert, keep that in mind. Coastal areas will pick up on some light precipitation through the day, along with local mountains.

So far, for this year, we have seen 2.28" of rainfall recorded at Palm Springs International Airport. We are closer to the normal, but still under. This time last year we saw 6.25". More rainfall is on the way heading into Monday and lingering into Thursday with another area of low pressure expected to move into the region. This cold system will also bring more snow with elevations dropping to 3,500 ft.

Before then, conditions are expected to stay on the cooler to mild side for the next few days.