Cooler and breezy Saturday

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures this afternoon will feel cooler than Friday. A trough of low pressure to the north will bring a stronger onshore flow. This onshore flow pulls cooler air farther inland to keep temperatures slightly below average in the desert.

Air continues to remain dry, dew points closer to the 30s. Winds for the mountains and deserts will be gusty today, especially through desert passes. Winds will be from the west and northwest 30-40 mph for the afternoon and evening. Gusts could reach to 50 mph. Winds are expected to diminish overnight.

Temperatures are expected to stay mild this weekend with only a slight warm up Sunday through Tuesday as this upper trough becomes less amplified and a ridge tries to build in from the southwest. Overall, a troughing pattern remains through the week with shortwaves keeping onshore flow with near normal temperatures.