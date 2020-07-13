Excessive heat continues Monday before seasonal temperatures return

7-Day Forecast

This past weekend was the hottest of the year, so far. Sunday, in Palm Springs, the record high temperature was broken! Palm Springs reached 121° which breaks the old record of 120° from 1985.

The good news, temperatures will be getting back to seasonal this week. This ridge of high pressure that was farther west over the weekend will be pushing east. As it pushes east, it will ease our temperatures.

We do still have one more day, today, of excessive heat to worry about. Though, it will still be "cooler" than the weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for dangerously hot temperatures reaching up to 115°.

Remember all those tips to stay safe in the heat as temperatures climb this weekend:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Stay away from alcohol or caffeine as it dehydrates your body

Wear light colored clothing

Wear loose fitting clothing

Apply sunscreen regularly

Take frequent breaks in the shade

Check on family members and neighbors

Watch for heat related illness

Never leave children or pets unattended inside of a closed vehicle

The average temperature this time of year remains around 108°. We will be near seasonal for most of the week ahead with a couple degrees of a warm up by the weekend.