The warming begins today and lasts through the week

7-Day Forecast

Saturday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 95°. The average this weekend is 91°.We have been above average all days in October so far and this coming week will be no different.

The trough of low pressure that kept our temperatures in the 90s over the last few days is now pushing south. A ridge of high pressure is developing over the Pacific and will inch closer to the west coast moving forward. This ridge is expected to bump temperatures into the triple digits Monday and keep them there through the week. It will also bring dry air with a weak offshore flow. Widespread gusty winds are not expected but locally gusty winds through wind prone areas, like mountain passes, will be possible. This week due to the heat, dry air, and some gusty areas there will be an elevated risk for fire danger.

As for Sunday, enjoy the last day in the 90s! Though, today will feel warmer than Saturday.

The triple digits move in Monday and stick around through the next week. The following week, it looks like we will continue to track above average temperatures as well.