Temperatures will be going down through the week

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs ended the week Saturday with a high temperature of 87°. The average is 74°. We will continue to track warmer than average temperatures for the next several days but temperatures will be going down.

So far, this month has seen 15 days above average with 6 days below. Two days have even broken the record by reaching 98° on the 4th and 5th of the month.

For Sunday, temperatures will be the warmest of the week. The first trough of low pressure we are tracking moves south from the north Monday. This trough will not bring any precipitation since it's moving in from the north, it's bringing drier but cooler air. The mountains and deserts could see a bit of a breeze with gusts reaching 30 mph.

By Thanksgiving, another trough will move into the region. Yet another trough with dry conditions expected. This will keep temperatures in the desert in the lower 70s for the holiday. Gusty westerly winds will also be expected with this second system.

Temperatures will continue to track downward through the week. By the next weekend, there will be some warming with return of Santa Ana winds. The month of November and into the first week of December looks to remain dry.