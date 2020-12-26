Warm and dry Saturday with a winter storm on the way

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures Saturday will sit above the average of 66°. We will be in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine, similar to Christmas Day. By Sunday night and Monday morning, a winter storm takes over Southern California.

A trough of low pressure pushes south and brings rain and snow for local mountains. Ahead of this trough, Sunday will be cooler with some breezy onshore winds.

Timing for rain will be late Sunday night for areas west and move into the desert region through the early Monday morning hours. Snow will be tracked for elevations above 4,500 ft.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Riverside County mountains beginning Monday morning and San Bernardino County mountains beginning late Sunday night. Heavy snowfall will be possible leading to difficult travel. Visibility can also be greatly reduced during this time. The heaviest snowfall will be possible above elevations of 5,500 ft. where8-12 inches is possible.

For the start of Kwanzaa, temperatures will be similar to Friday. Temperatures will continue to cool as the winter storm nears. Tracking a 10 degree drop in temperatures from Sunday to Monday.