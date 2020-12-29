Clear skies with some warming after a winter storm

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 60° on Monday afternoon. The airport also recorded 0.20" of rainfall.

Other rain reports in the area include:

Cabazon - 1.25"

Whitewater - 1.14"

Desert Hot Springs - 0.20"

Thousand Palms - 0.04"

Indio - 0.01"

A good amount of snowfall was also recorded during this winter storm:

Lake Arrowhead - 14"

Big Bear City - 5"-10"

Pine Cove - 4"-5"

Anza - 2"-3"

Lake Hemet - 1.5"

Tuesday morning, rain has mostly dissipated. Radar was showing some light activity in San Diego county but that is not expected to reach the Coachella Valley. Conditions in the desert will remain sunny and clear through the day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday, but still remain below the seasonal average of 67°.

Temperatures will warm slightly and reach closer to seasonal through the rest of the week.