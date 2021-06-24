The warming begins today through the weekend

7-Day Forecast

High pressure building to the north will bring warming and drying through the weekend. Temperatures Wednesday reached 100°, below average with all the cloud cover and light showers. Thursday, temperatures will be closer to the average of 106° and sunny skies prevail.

We tracked some showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday and Palm Springs recorded 0.03" of rainfall. Though light, it broke the record for the day since 0.00" has been recorded on previous June 23rds.

If you look up to the sky over the next couple of nights, you should be able to see the Strawberry Moon. This is the full moon for the month of June and it will be the last supermoon of 2021! It peaks Thursday at 11:40 a.m. As a supermoon it is closes in orbit to Earth, it will look larger and brighter than other full moons. The name strawberry moon comes from wild strawberries that start to ripen during the early summer.

Temperatures will be seasonal Thursday and Friday with more warming by the weekend. Sunday and Monday will be back in the one-teens near 115°.

