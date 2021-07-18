Thunderstorm chances continue for the mountains and deserts

7-Day Forecast

Thunderstorms were tracked Sunday morning through the Coachella Valley and surrounding mountains. As of 5:00 a.m. valley locations have seen just below 0.10". The last time Palm Springs recorded measurable rainfall was June 23 of 0.03".

Monsoonal moisture is pulling in from the south with a ridge of high pressure centered near the four corners. By Sunday afternoon, more chances for thunderstorms will be present for the desert and mountain communities.

The Storm Prediction Center showing a generic thunderstorm risk. No severe weather potential. With these storms, flash flooding will be possible. Remember two key phrases, "Turn around, don't drown" AND "When thunder roars, head indoors."

The average high temperature for this time of year is 109°. Highs will be close to that average throughout the week.

Download the 'KESQ First Alert' Weather App to be sure you have the latest forecast information to keep you and your family safe. It's FREE! Click here.