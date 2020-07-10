Excessive Heat Warning Kicks in this Weekend

Weather Alerts

High pressure builds in over the entire Desert Southwest for the weekend, prompting an Excessive Heat Warning for the region through Monday.

There may be a small bit of monsoonal moisture rising up from the Southeast as Tropical Storm Cristina circulates farther out into the Pacific.

The large ridge of high pressure should protect us from the bulk of that moisture, but there are likely to be some monsoonal storms to our East near Phoenix over the weekend.

Highs will reach the hottest levels of the year so far as we move into the weekend, with a modest retreat in temperatures by midweek next week.