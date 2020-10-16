Weekend off to a Hot Start

Weather Alerts

Highs yesterday hit 109, besting the previous record of 108 in Palm Springs, and making us the hottest place in the U.S.! Today we'll see similar conditions as high pressure continues to keep highs well above average.

Because of the heat, potential for gusty NE winds, and low humidity, Heat Advisories and Red Flag Warnings are up across SoCal today.

Winds will increase out of the NE today and tomorrow, making for a weak Santa Ana event through the weekend.

Highs will start a modest decline as we move into Sunday and next week, with temps finally returning to double digits.