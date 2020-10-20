The Slow Cool Down Begins

Weather Alerts

A weak storm system to our North will enhance a cooling trend that is underway, allowing daytimes highs to drop out of the triple digits.

That system will bring gusty winds and fire danger to Northern California, while pushing colder air farther South.

Highs will drop out of the triple digits and into the nineties through the end of the week, then on down into the eighties through the weekend for a much more Autumnal setup as the Jet Stream moves farther South.

We'll enjoy much cooler morning lows to accompany those more seasonal daytime highs.