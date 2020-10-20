Skip to Content
The Slow Cool Down Begins

A weak storm system to our North will enhance a cooling trend that is underway, allowing daytimes highs to drop out of the triple digits.

That system will bring gusty winds and fire danger to Northern California, while pushing colder air farther South.

Highs will drop out of the triple digits and into the nineties through the end of the week, then on down into the eighties through the weekend for a much more Autumnal setup as the Jet Stream moves farther South.

We'll enjoy much cooler morning lows to accompany those more seasonal daytime highs.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

