Mild conditions await us this week, as with the weekend, when highs were in the 80s.

A front to the North will descend into Southern California and give us some breezy conditions late this afternoon and evening, but it won't be terribly gusty.

The forecast keeps highs in the 80s most of the week, with a cool-down expected into the weekend.

Preliminary forecasts for next week indicate cooler weather for Thanksgiving Day and most of the week.